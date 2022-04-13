We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Martine McCutcheon may have just returned from her idyllic holiday with husband Jack and son Rafferty, but she's already dreaming of her next overseas trip and what's more, she's already picked the swimsuit she's going to wear.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-one shared a snapshot of her new swimwear number by Hunza G, and it's of the ribbed variety. The designer brand has a huge celeb following, and the actress picked the £145 lime green version. Alongside a snap of the fancy number, she wrote: "So this little beauty has been ordered for my suitcase, pronto!

According to Net-A-Porter: "Hunza G shot to fame in the '90s after Julia Roberts wore that cutout dress in Pretty Woman. Loved by Poppy Delevingne, Rihanna and Pandora Sykes, this one-piece is made from supportive seersucker. The low-scooped back and high-cut legs add to the retro feel."

Another celebrity fan of this style is Holly Willoughby. Holly wore the style on holiday in 2018 and it caused a serious sellout situation at the time. The bubblegum pink design is made in the trademark ribbed style and boasts a super-soft material known as seersucker.

Martine revealed her summer swimsuit

It comes with a sexy low back and is known for being a super comfortable fit. It may be a pricey pick, but the mother-of-three clearly got her wear out of the eye-catching design as she wore it a few months later whilst on holiday with co-star Phillip Schofield.

HUNZA G + NET SUSTAIN seersucker swimsuit, £145, Net-A-Porter

We loved seeing Martine's holiday snaps she shared earlier this month. The brunette beauty penned how well she had adapted to the sun-kissed lifestyle in a caption on a glorious photo she posted to her Instagram.

Holly wore the same swimsuit in pink

She wrote: "One of the things I love most about holidays is the lack of decisions to make! And the ones you DO make are so lovely…Pool or Beach? Bikini or one piece? Dress, shirt, or kaftan? Where shall we go for dinner? I’ve lost all sense of time and love it."

We hear you MM, the best feeling!

