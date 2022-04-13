Alex Scott looks incredible in fitted midi dress - just wait 'til you see the colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Alex Scott is never one to pass on an opportunity to rock a bold colour, lighting up our screens whenever she's called on to present The One Show.

The BBC presenter, who formerly played for Arsenal, styled a vibrant orange knit dress on Tuesday to report on the Northern Ireland v England: 2023 World Cup Qualifiers game. The figure-flattering ensemble featured a button-down design, ribbed skirt and gorgeous rusty hue that looked incredible on Alex's gym-honed silhouette.

Taking to Instagram to reshare a moment from the show, Alex gave fans a glimpse at her gorgeous outfit. Her raven hair was styled in voluminous curls, highlighting her pretty features.

The star added a glowy blush, lashing of mascara and matte nude lip to complete her tonal outfit. Simply gorgeous!

Alex knows how to rock a bold colour

Though Alex loves a high street moment, many pieces in her enviable wardrobe are from chic designer brands and independent labels. Her gorgeous orange dress is the 'Collared Knitted Midi Dress' from Self Portrait - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands.

Now sadly sold out, we're loving this similar 'Cardigan Midi Dress' from Dion Lee, crafted from plush merino wool.

Dion Lee Cardigan Midi Dress, £451, Farfetch

If you're looking to get Alex's figure-flattering look for less, this sleeveless rust bodycon from New Look is the ultimate lookalike for just £27.99.

Rust Ribbed Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

Alex always looks incredible in whatever she wears, and as a former professional footballer, there's no denying that Alex is super fit.

When she's not tackling a cross-country run or hitting the gym, the star likes to work out at home. On Monday last week, she gave fans an insight into her gruelling workout routine.

The Football Focus presenter shared a series of videos on her Instagram, detailing exactly what she does to stay in such incredible shape, squeezing in not one, but two sweaty workouts on Wednesday evening.

The first clip showed the star working hard on her Peloton bike, captioned: "Evening session. Get it," while the second video was of Alex sweating it out on a Hydrow rowing machine. Impressive!

