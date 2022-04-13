Miranda Lambert wows in figure-hugging jumpsuit that fans adore

Miranda Lambert pulled off two stunning looks for her appearance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday – but her fans went wild for her figure-hugging stage outfit.

The country music singer – who won Female Video of the Year for If I Was A Cowboy – took to the stage at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium in a striking jumpsuit that featured floral embellishment and dramatic green fringing along the sleeves.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert stuns in figure-hugging jumpsuit for CMT Awards performance

Performing her winning hit for the star-studded audience, Miranda added a pink cowboy hat to match her guitar and rocked some dazzling jewelry.

Sharing a clip of her performance on Instagram on Tuesday, Miranda penned: "Thank y'all and @cmt for naming 'if I was a cowboy' female video of the year last night! I wanna be a cowboy when I grow up and had so much fun shooting the video in Texas. Thank you @iamtreyfanjoy for bringing this one to life."

Fans went wild for her appearance, with one responding: "That outfit was everything!"

Fans loved Miranda's fringe jumpsuit

A second said: "The green fringe," followed by three heart-eyes emojis. A third added: "You looked so beautiful!" A fourth wrote: "Beautiful Miranda, jewelry, and song."

Earlier in the evening, Miranda almost risked a wardrobe malfunction when she went to collect her award in a risqué sparkly blue mini dress that featured a daringly low neckline.

As her name was called out as the winner, Miranda excitedly stood up and gave her husband Brendan McLoughlin a kiss before quickly having to readjust her dress so as not to expose herself.

Miranda's revealing dress almost caused a wardrobe malfunction

Miranda gave an emotional speech in which she thanked her music video director and friend Trey Fanjoy. "I am so damn happy to be here," she said, adding: "I am so happy to be a part of women in country music today, we are kicking some [expletive]".

"Trey, I love you, this one is for you, and we are going to continue to be cowboys."

