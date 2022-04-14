Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir The CBS Mornings star looked incredible

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet.

The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".

Sharing several photos of their picturesque meeting at Huntington Gardens in San Marino, California, Gayle couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she embraced the literary icon.

Captioning the photos, the 67-year-old penned: "Hanging w/a literary legend! Can you believe it's been FORTY years since Alice Walker gave us the gift of THE COLOR PURPLE!

"Reminiscing & talking about her latest book it's all about her… our convo today @cbsmornings I wore flowers cuz Alice loves flowers swipe left …thanks Huntington Gardens for a beautiful space!"

Gayle looked gorgeous in her floral dress

Fans rushed to compliment Gayle on her appearance, with one responding: "Your dress and necklace this am are [fire emoji] Ms. King! I need!" A second said: "That flower dress is stunning! Gayle got swagger."

A third added: "Amazing interview to match your amazing dress! Love the running shoes too!" Others simply commented with flame and heart-eyes emojis to show their seal of approval over Gayle's outfit.

The TV star's appearance comes after she shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife.

Gayle looked pretty in pink at the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The pair met at the Dining with the Divas event at New York's Apollo Theater last week and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!"

"I am finally finally meeting Mrs. Burleson in person, I practically did a happy dance," replied Gayle as the pair waved into the camera. She then joked: "She said, 'You hang out with my husband every morning. I go, 'I don't hang out with people's husbands!'"

The video aired on Gayle and Nate's morning show CBS Mornings, and Gayle continued: "It was so nice to meet her, and she invited me over to the house for a meal and I said, 'I don't cook but I am a very good eater.'"

