Emma Corrin grew up at her family's stunning £2.5million detached house with a swimming pool in the Kent countryside of Seal, near Sevenoaks, while The Crown star now also owns a home in north London. She has been splitting her time between the two since the pandemic began, and though it's not clear exactly which is which, she has shared photos from both over the past year. Take a look inside…

Emma Corrin's living room

WATCH: Emma Corrin appears from inside gorgeous living room

Emma made an appearance for the Golden Globe Awards from one of her living rooms, with white walls and an exposed bookshelf behind her.

What seems to be the same living room is furnished with a navy blue sofa with cushions with white piping, and a wooden side table where Emma has positioned a green lamp, a minimal house plant, and a small candle.

A photo from another living room revealed a circular mirror with a silver frame designed to mimic flower petals. There is also a wall light mounted behind Emma.

One of the living rooms has a light brown flecked sofa, and a large house plant in a white vase, as seen behind this photo of Emma and her pet dog.

Emma Corrin's dining room

Emma recently shared a video with her pet dog in a dining room, complete with a wooden dining table and a glass-front wooden dresser showcasing china at one side. The room is decorated with cream walls and cream flooring, and large windows offer plenty of natural light.

Emma Corrin's garden

Most likely at her parents' family home in Sevenoaks, this garden has endless lawn space with a small outhouse and a water fountain.

Emma Corrin's kitchen

Emma's kitchen is designed with cream tiles and matching high-shine cupboards. She was photographed having her makeup done at a wooden table on a white wooden dining chair.

