Miranda Lambert wows in leg-lengthening denim shorts

Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans back in November – but she looked incredible while doing so.

The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she was heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.

Miranda looked stunning wearing a pair of tiny denim shorts that highlighted her toned legs and a patterned Western-style shirt with fringe detailing.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Did our final 2 shows of 2021. Coast to coast! Ft Lauderdale florida @tortugamusicfestival to Ridgefield Washington @ilaniresort."

She added: "Thanks to everyone who came out to see us this year. See y’all in 22! #homefortheholidays #nashville."

Fans rushed to comment on the snap, with many concertgoers praising Miranda for her stellar performances. "You were AMAZING!! You looked so happy which made the vibe so much better," replied one follower.

Miranda looked gorgeous on stage

Others were blown away by the beautiful photo, with one responding: "What a picture! #Queen." A second said: "Magical photo." A third added: "You are so beautiful!"

Miranda no doubt enjoyed a nice long break after a hectic few months of shows and returned to the stage in March to perform at the Country to Country music festival, which took place in London, England, Glasgow, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Captioning several stunning images of previous visits around Europe ahead of C2C, she wrote: "A few memories from my last trips to Europe. I’m so excited to let y’all know that I’ll be back in March 2022 to headline @c2cfestival! Tickets on sale Friday."

Miranda returned to the stage in March to headline C2C music festival

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Cannot wait to see you! The best news ever!!!" A second said: "Deffo getting tickets. She's so beautiful."

A third added several crying emojis alongside a simple "Thank you", while a fourth wrote: "I'm so excited to see you again!!! Going to be amazing."

