Louise Redknapp sizzles in revealing new outfit

Louise Redknapp is a master at casual chic – and her latest stylish outfit might be one of her best yet.

SHOP: Louise Redknapp looks incredible in bold shirt - rock the look for £25

The former Strictly Come Dancing star showed off her understated glam on Friday during a Hydrafacial pampering session. Louise looked incredible in a black, cropped, long-sleeve top that highlighted her trim waist and a pair of loose-fitting jeans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp gets 'summer ready' with leg-firming treatment

The singer teamed her outfit with a pair of black heels and a khaki, longline blazer that pulled her look together beautifully.

Posing for a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, Louise looked radiant even before she underwent the treatment, showing off her dewy complexion as she confidently posed with one hand in her pocket.

MORE: Louise Redknapp looks flawless in striking new selfie after Mother's Day 'snub'

READ: Louise Redknapp 'really worried' about big change at home with two sons

She accessorised with some gold hooped earrings and a delicate necklace and wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

Louise looked gorgeous for her facial

Louise recently showcased the perfect party outfit as she celebrated a close girlfriend's birthday, and the highlight of her ensemble was a daring black patent leather mini skirt.

Her toned legs and tiny waist made such an impact that she kept the rest of her outfit simple – a plain black T-shirt, black heels, and a chunky gold bracelet to complement her golden highlights.

The friends just couldn't resist capturing a fun selfie when they nipped to the ladies and Louise's post on her Instagram Stories gave fans a chance to see the stunning outfit in full.

Louise recently shared with HELLO! how she manages to get her outfits right each time without going over the top. She explained: "I always say mix things up, so for instance if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit, I would put it on with a relaxed T-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.