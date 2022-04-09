We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louise Redknapp is easily one of the most glamorous ladies in showbiz, and she proved that on Saturday as she posed in a casual ensemble.

The former Eternal singer looked like a gorgeous model in just an oversized check shirt, that was covering up a black top, and a pair of denim jeans. She looked absolutely radiant in the sun-filled snap, as she also styled out a golden bracelet, while her beautiful hair was styled to perfection as it cascaded down her.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp sizzles in jaw-dropping bikini shoot

Louise had rolled up the sleeves on her check shirt, which gave an added 'cool' vibe to the mum-of-two's look.

"Can't beat a classic oversized check shirt for the weekend," she wrote. "Check out my 'Weekend Edit' with @peacocks_fashion now, available in store and online Xxx."

And her fans seemed to be in agreement, as they were quick to compliment the singer on her amazing style.

Louise looked beautiful in her outfit

"You look beautiful," said friend Denise van Outen, while another follower commented: "Gorgeous woman inside and out, absolutely stunning."

A third enthused: "One hundred per cent perfect lady looking relaxing and comfortable with her own Peacock clothing range on," while a fourth added: "Classy bracelet Lou Lou."

And a fifth penned: "Looks lovely Louise and suits you so well."

And fans of her shirt are in luck, as the item is available to buy from Peacocks, and it's a steal at just £18!

Womens Black Oversized Check Shirt, £18.00, Peacocks

Louise recently showcased the perfect party outfit as she celebrated a close girlfriend's birthday, and the highlight of her ensemble was a daring black patent leather mini skirt.

Her toned legs and tiny waist made such an impact that she kept the rest of her outfit simple – a plain black T-shirt, black heels and a chunky gold bracelet to complement her golden highlights.

The friends just couldn't resist capturing the fun selfie when they nipped to the ladies and Louise's post on Instagram Stories gave fans a chance to see the stunning outfit in full.

