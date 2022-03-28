Louise Redknapp's super sassy leather dress lights up Instagram

Louise Redknapp shared a series of images on Instagram in aid of Mother's Day. We loved looking through her album online.

The singer wrote: "To all you mums out there wishing you all a happy mother’s day. To my mum, thank you for teaching me to be strong, kind and fearless advice which I pass on to my boys to this day and who make me so proud to be their mum, I love you all so much! Had a great day with you all today."

Alongside one picture of her and her mother, the former wife of Jamie wore a stunning burgundy leather dress. With her hair styled in a sleek and straight style, Louise's finished look was just fabulous, don't you think?

Leather dresses never go out of style and are a truly classic item, so Louise is bang on it with this look.

Louise looked lovely in leather

We recently sat down with the mother-of-two who gave us the lowdown on all things fashion. One of her biggest tips is mixing up your wardrobe. The 47-year-old said: "I always say mix things up, so for instance if I’m wearing a really dressy tight leather pencil skirt with a high slit I would put it on with a relaxed t-shirt and oversized blazer, so I only really have one piece that’s super smart."

She added: "I always love a sexy shoe; I think shoes and footwear are really important. I think that’s where so much of the elegance comes from. Again, if I’m wearing a tight top or a slightly sexier, dressier top I tend to wear a more relaxed fitted bottom. So, it just always creates a slightly more undone look without everything being too 'try hard'.