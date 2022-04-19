Kylie Minogue stuns in flowy summer dress as she holidays in France It's not all pleasure for the singer!

Kylie Minogue is an incredible singer and actress, but she is also a businesswoman – and over the Easter break, she mixed business with pleasure whilst visiting France.

The 53-year-old travelled to Les Arcs-Sur-Argens, located just 30 minutes from Saint-Tropez, to visit the Château Sainte-Roseline, where her Kylie Minogue Wines Cru Classé Rosé is created.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Can't Get Out of My Head singer shared a fun clip taken inside the impressive estate.

The seven-second video shows Kylie looking summery in a gorgeous flowy dress with a pair of sunglasses hanging over the dress' neckline. At the beginning of the clip, she can be seen smiling at the camera, but she soon twirls in her gorgeous outfit and looks out, toward the gardens of the Château.

Kylie was dress to perfection for her sunny Easter break

"Visiting @chateausainteroseline, home of @kylieminoguewines Cru Classé Rosé," she simply wrote alongside the video.

Kylie also shared another picture on her feed, which was taken at the Chateau last year. The adorable snap shows her sitting by a tree whilst wearing a gorgeous yellow cardigan with pearls over it and a cream pair of trousers.

The photo was a hit with her fans, which quickly declared that "yellow is your color my queen".

Fans agreed that yellow suits Kylie

"Stunning in yellow!!!" said another fan, whilst a third remarked: "Gorgeous photo... we miss you in the UK Kylie, love you so much."

The musician launched her wine brand back in 2020 and speaking to Grazia last year, she confessed she was surprised by its success, as the brand was started as a "flight of fancy".

"It's mind-blowing it is that we have reached so many people with the portfolio of wines," Kylie said at the time.

"Especially considering we launched through lockdown, a soft launch, and more or less let the wine do the talking. It really is a labour of love and I am so touched by how so many people have made it part of their celebration, their special moments."