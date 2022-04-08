Kylie Minogue stuns as she dazzles in golden jumpsuit The Better the Devil You Know singer looked amazing

Kylie Minogue is not only one of the queens of pop, but she's also one of the queens of fashion, judging by her numerous fabulous ensembles.

And on Friday she dazzled in a golden jumpsuit as she promoted her latest album, Disco, which was released back in 2020. The Australian singer told her fans that the album, which spawned hits like Magic and Supernova, was now available on all digital platforms. And to celebrate the news, she shared a small clip of her performing some of the songs in the aforementioned lamé outfit.

Kylie grooved alongside some backing dancers in the eye-catching dress that hugged her figure perfectly and made her resemble an interstellar princess.

She wrote: "LOVERS, the Infinite Disco live album is available on digital platforms NOW! You can also pre-order the vinyl, yours on the 6th May. See stories for link."

The post made her fans lose their minds as they were quick to share their excitement about the news and ensure that the post reached nearly 20,000 likes within a matter of hours.

Kylie dazzled in her outfit

One posted: "What a BIG surprise! I hope you are working on #DISCOTour," while a second enthused: "Thank YOU KYLIE, love YOU SO SO MUCH since ALWAYS. ADORABLE MAGIC GOLDEN QUEEN forever."

A third penned: "Buying mine as we speak, it's 3 am in Mexico and I stay up this late only for you," while a fourth added: "We don't deserve you!! THANK YOU queen."

Many others commented with heart emojis of a multitude of colours.

Gold is certainly Kylie's colour

Kylie proved her fashion credentials earlier this year when she attended the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week.

The pop princess looked phenomenal in a black blazer mini dress paired with sheer tights and stilettos that highlighted her never-ending toned legs as she posed for photos ahead of the show.

Kylie's edgy outfit featured a cinched waist and had leather trim detailing along the seams, finished off with an ornate safety pin.

The Wow singer paired her ensemble with heavy black eyeliner and a nude lip and wore her blonde locks in messy waves, accessorising with a small black Versace handbag.

