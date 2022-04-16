Kylie Minogue always knows how to make a fashion statement, and the Better the Devil You Know singer stunned fans during the week when she donned a very sporty look.

The star could easily have auditioned to be Sporty Spice as she styled out a white Lonsdale sports top, a pair of blue boxing gloves, that were adorned with the phrase 'Love / Hate', and a pair of jaw-dropping red leather shorts that perfectly highlighted her toned legs. Her hair was styled impeccably as always with her weaves neatly styled behind her.

She simply wrote: "LOVE. Always!" adding a boxing glove and a heart emoji to the end of her post.

Fans fell in love with her timeless beauty, as one said: "A great and sweet photo, fighter Kylie," and a second added: "Lovely picture from you beautiful woman."

A third commented: "Queen of boxing," and a fourth enthused: "I've always loved this photo!"

Many others were left speechless by the sizzling photo, as they posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

Kylie looked fighting fit!

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old dazzled in a golden jumpsuit as she promoted her latest album, Disco, which was released back in 2020.

The Australian singer told her fans that the album, which spawned hits like Magic and Supernova, was now available on all digital platforms.

And to celebrate the news, she shared a small clip of her performing some of the songs in the aforementioned lamé outfit.

Kylie grooved alongside some backing dancers in the eye-catching dress that hugged her figure perfectly and made her resemble an interstellar princess.

The star slays any style

She wrote: "LOVERS, the Infinite Disco live album is available on digital platforms NOW! You can also pre-order the vinyl, yours on the 6th May. See stories for link."

The post made her fans lose their minds as they were quick to share their excitement about the news and ensure that the post reached nearly 20,000 likes within a matter of hours.

One posted: "What a BIG surprise! I hope you are working on #DISCOTour," while a second enthused: "Thank YOU KYLIE, love YOU SO SO MUCH since ALWAYS. ADORABLE MAGIC GOLDEN QUEEN forever."

A third penned: "Buying mine as we speak, it's 3 am in Mexico and I stay up this late only for you," while a fourth added: "We don't deserve you!! THANK YOU queen."

