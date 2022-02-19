Kylie Minogue looks like a Greek goddess in jaw-dropping mini-dress The Better the Devil You Know singer looked amazing

Kylie Minogue always looks jaw-dropping, and she proved that on Saturday as she took a step back in time to relive her Aphrodite tour.

The singer resembled a Greek goddess as she took to the stage in a jaw-dropping mini-dress that had a stunning train flowing behind it. She had golden knee-high strappy boots on, and a halo on her head that resembled a laurel as well as cherub wings. She also rocked other daring looks in the post including a shawl that covered her from head to toe, with a crown made up of stars.

The Greek inspiration was clear throughout the four images that Kylie shared, including a golden Pegasus and a golden microphone, like the singer had the Midas touch.

Recalling the experience, the Australian singer wrote: "On this day in 2011, Aphrodite: Les Folies was born. So many INCREDIBLE memories x."

Fans were driven wild by the look back at her old tour, and they rushed to the comments to share their memories from the event.

"Love les folies, a beautiful show never forget it," one recalled, while another added: "My first live [show] I've seen from you in Antwerp and boy it was worth the wait.... The Eurythmics' cover always puts a smile on my face."

Kylie took fans back to 2011

A third posted: "Best tour ever. Watching it from the splash zone was the best experience," while a fourth commented: "Still to this day the best concert I have attended in my life! (And wettest)."

And there were a few hopeful followers praying that Kylie would soon be announcing a tour for her latest album, Disco.

We always fall in love with whatever Kylie wears and earlier this week she looked effortlessly glam for a glitzy night out.

The Australian star enjoyed a night at Moulin Rouge! The Musical, paying homage to her iconic role in the 2001 film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Kylie always looks flawless

The 53-year-old star rocked a pair of satin high-waisted trousers with an elegant lace-trimmed top.

Layering with a sleek black jacket, the songstress looked incredible as she arrived at the Regent Theatre in Melbourne.

Kylie styled her signature blonde locks in a sophisticated up-do, adding delicate gold accessories and a sultry red manicure to complete her look.

"Thanks @regent_theatre @globalcreatures @nickwlord @c_l_w_73 and THE CAST & CREW of @moulinmusicalau for a fab night out!! (Plus confetti souvenir) and (you were ALL gorgeous!)," she penned on her Instagram.

