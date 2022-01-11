Frankie Bridge wears the cosiest teddy coat you’ve ever seen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has been taking a well deserved break, holidaying overseas with her gorgeous family since the end of her stint on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former Saturdays star shared an Instagram story of her getting ready for work with her stylist and makeup artist in tow, rocking a delightful teddy bear coat that looked SO warm and cosy, don’t you think?

WATCH: Frankie Bridge looks incredible in red latex dress

It looks like it could be the famous MaxMara style made famous by Kim Kardashian and worn by Meghan Markle, but we can’t be sure as there are so many wonderful lookalikes out there. So, we've listed a few for you here if you're inspired by Frankie's look. Happy shopping!

Earlier this week, the mother-of-two shared some chic snaps of her break in the Maldives, and in one of the photographs, she was wearing a truly stunning silk dress that we can’t stop thinking about.

We love Frankie's teddy coat

The TV personality looked gorgeous in the silky white ensemble as she cuddled her other half for a late-night photo beside the sea. Frankie's chic number hugged her toned figure and she looked picture-perfect as she wrapped her arm around Wayne's waist. We loved her makeup-free appearance and her sun-kissed hair, which she wore loose in natural waves. Lush!

Get the look:

Lapel Neck Pocket Patched Teddy Coat, £47.49, Shein

Joking that Wayne had spent too much time in the sun thanks to his sunburnt face, Frankie captioned the photo: "The one night we remembered to get a picture together… and @waynebridge03… 'had factor 50 on all day!' [crying with laughter emoji] #husband #wife #spf."

You may also like:

Camel Long Teddy Coat, £29.99, New Look

This year, it seems that Frankie is practising the sustainable fashion route, which is wonderful to see. She started this with her holiday wardrobe. The star remarked: “I'm very aware that there's lots of stuff in my wardrobe that I've had and not worn, So I made a conscious effort not to bring anything new with me and make sure I wear things that I don't normally wear."

