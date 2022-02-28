We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge looked phenomenal at the weekend as she celebrated one of her best friends getting married. We love a good wedding here at HELLO! and it appears that the Loose Women panellist does too.

The I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star looked to be a bridesmaid at her friend Charlotte's beautiful wedding - she shared photographs of her and other gorgeous gals with the blushing bride ahead of her nuptials and a heartwarming image of her attaching her veil. Another bridesmaid was seen in one of the snaps, and she too had a sequin dress on rather like Frankie's. Stunning!

Frankie's dress came from Club L and was a truly spectacular design. The description on the website stated: "Radiate with elegance in the ultimate maxi dress! Our "Alluring" dress is the one you need for your next big event this festive season.

Constructed in a premium silver sequin fabric, this dress will hug your feminine frame and showcase your luscious curves. The high neck detail, classic cut sleeves and floor-skimming skirt add to this show-stopping elegant design."

We can't get over the price, it cost £120, which is a great price for an occasion wear staple like this - plus it looks way more expensive, don't you think? The silver design also comes in black, but be quick if you want to invest - it's selling out super fast.

'Alluring' Silver Sequin Short Sleeve Maxi Dress, £120.00, Club L

Frankie herself got married in 2014, in front of family and friends, including the bride's bandmates Una Foden, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire, with guests moving on to celebrate the reception in a marquee erected in the grounds of the picturesque country estate.

She wore a strapless, sweetheart neckline tulle gown and added a striking jewelled hair accessory.

