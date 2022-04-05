﻿
frankie-bridge

Frankie Bridge looks stunning in midi dresses that are perfect for wedding season

These gorgeous high street dresses are must-haves for your summer wardrobe

Frankie Bridge has taken to her Instagram to share her weekly wardrobe favourites, and as always, we’re obsessed.

The former member of The Saturdays shared the post which showed off an array of gorgeous midi dresses featuring floral, polka dot and striped prints.

frankie-all-dresses

Frankie looked gorgeous in the patterned midi dresses 

With wedding season fast approaching, these pretty dresses are perfect for special occasions, or for adding to your wardrobe as summer daywear pieces.

She captioned the post "Let’s just pretend we know what the weather is doing for a minute". Fans quickly took to the comments, sharing their favourites from the collection.

Keen to shop the look? You’re in luck, as some of Frankie’s favourites are currently in stock. And the best part? They’re all high street brands. Don't hang about though if you see something you like - a sell-out is highly likely!

asos-brown-dress-pic

Wrap frill maxi dress, £42, ASOS

Combining comfort and style, the floaty dress with a wrap front and shirred sleeves is the perfect day-to-night piece. Complete with a polka dot print, we recommend teaming the dress with a pair of trainers and handbag for an everyday look, or dressing up with a pair of heels for a glamorous ensemble.

marks-and-spencer-floral-dress

Floral midi tea dress, £45, Marks & Spencer 

The Nobody’s Child tea dress features a feminine V-neck and short sleeves that are complete with delicate ties. The fitted dress comes in at the waist for a flattering fit, in a gorgeous floral print.

asos-yellow-dress

Ruffle cut-out midi dress, £44.99, ASOS

The ruffle dress features a gorgeous yellow sunflower design with flattering cut-out panels across the side, plus an open back that ties together for an elegant finish. Pair with heels and dainty jewellery for a breathtaking look that’s perfect for weddings or special occasions.

We’re getting major style envy from Frankie!

