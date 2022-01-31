Shakira causes a stir with sensational dance workout in new post The She Wolf singer is a notable dancer

Shakira is one of the world's most notable performers and took to social media to share some of the secrets of her proficiency.

The singer shared videos of herself during an intense workout with celebrity trainer Anna Kaiser, where she talked about indulging in snack food on her son Sasha's birthday.

"She told me 'do not eat cake'," she said in the clip while Anna watched her pulse her legs in a pair of purple and black leggings.

She wore an AC/DC cropped band tee with it as her curly hair fell in front of her, which she even remarked at one point made her: "look like Cousin It."

Shakira then shared a second clip which included a montage of her and Anna dancing to a series of songs that challenged them to move all around the room.

Both showed off their incredible skills and the Colombian superstar flexed her toned abs and legs while smoothly hitting each move.

"The day after my son's bday. 'Let them eat cake' @theannakaiser," she captioned her video, and fans were immediately left quite impressed.

Shakira showed off her intense workout regimen in her latest post

"The cake's always worth it," one wrote, with another saying: "Amazing!! Love this," and a third adding: "Happy birthday to him. Sometimes it's possible to make an exception to the rule."

Anna also chimed in, commenting: "What am I going to do with you?!?" She did add another where she said: "But the giggles were the best part of our ab workout. You slay me!! #getkaisered"

The Hips Don't Lie singer showed off more of her sensational danceability in another recent clip, this time featuring her younger cousins as they followed a specific choreographed routine.

As the group turned around to face away from the camera, Sasha, who sat behind the three with his brother Milan, appeared in front of the camera to pull a face revealing he wasn't as impressed with his mom's moves.

Sasha was not impressed by his mother's moves

Shakira then started laughing as Milan behind her also mugged for the camera to grab some attention, and the whole video was quite adorable.

