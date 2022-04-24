Serena Williams displays pure opulence posing in cut-out midi-dress The tennis star has an endless array of styles

Serena Williams has no shortage of fashionable outfits to show off in some truly extravagant photographs, with her latest being absolutely no exception.

The tennis star took to social media to share pictures of herself posing elegantly in a knit olive green midi-dress that featured cut-outs at the waist.

The spiral pattern helped accentuate not only the make of the outfit but also her incredible figure, allowing her to confidently sway through the image, with her long locks falling behind her.

Serena showed off her ensemble in a glamorously opulent ballroom that had been set up with tables, even joking in her caption: "Finally made it to the 'tea' room."

This gave fans the opportunity to quickly deem her a "queen" in the comments section of her post and drop flame and heart emojis galore.

"Beautiful times a trillion," one wrote, with another saying: "You look so good!" A third simply added: "Sooooooo beautiful," and we have to agree!

Serena embodied opulence and royalty while posing in a midi-dress

Serena is no stranger to modeling some impressive outfits from time to time on her social feed, many of them coming from her own S by Serena fashion line.

The sporting icon recently showed off another one of her collection's killer looks, this time while hitting a pose to highlight her own power as well.

She donned a leopard-print mini-dress that perfectly hugged her curves while she bent low. Serena paired her dress with clear heels and topped it off with her hair in long and luscious curls falling down to her back.

"Tell me you're ready to step out without telling me you're ready to step out," the shot was captioned, and fans were clearly ready to step out just as much as she was.

The fashion entrepreneur struck a pose in a leopard-print mini-dress

Many of them simply inundated her with flame and heart emojis and one of her followers even wrote: "Can I borrow that outfit. And the shoes too."

