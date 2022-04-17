Serena Williams stuns in a polka-dotted bikini in intimate new selfie The tennis star is ready for some sun

Serena Williams knows how to turn a look, whether it's for the red carpet or just a casual day out. And her latest one absolutely did not disappoint.

The tennis sensation shared a snapshot of herself on social media in her bathroom, posing up a storm for a mirror selfie.

VIDEO: Serena Williams stuns in animal print swimsuit during tropical adventure

She showed off her insane physique while sporting an orange polka-dotted bikini top and covering it up with a sarong that allowed her toned leg to stand out.

Serena looked incredible in the ab-baring ensemble, clearly ready for a day by the pool and for some fun in the sun.

She even posted a small clip of herself on her Instagram Stories, covering up her bikini top with a tank-top, revealing that she was sitting by the pool for some relaxing alone time, contemplating even going to the gym.

The sports icon recently posed for another bathroom selfie, this time of the more glamorous variety, sporting a full gown instead.

The fuchsia design featured statement shoulder-pads and perfectly hugged her figure while also sporting a revealing cut-out at the chest.

It even featured quite the high slit that allowed her to bare her supremely toned leg in a pair of matching strappy heels, pairing it with a sleek bob.

Serena shared another clip of herself in the gown, revealing that she was dead tired after spending an entire night out during Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, and was on her way to bed.

However, she opened up more about the ensuing fatigue with a hilarious series of clips she posted the morning after, revealing that she had spent all night out with sister Venus.

And to top it off, they'd also been on the phone till 5AM, knowing fully well that her daughter Olympia would wake her up at 7.

Dressing in a simple black graphic tee and a baseball cap, Serena looked tired as she then quipped "you're going down" about her sister and daughter for her lack of a good night's sleep.

