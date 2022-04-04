Serena Williams delights fans with an adorable picture matching with daughter Olympia She gets it from her mom!

Serena Williams has an undoubtable twin in the family, and it's not just her sister Venus Williams. That star shared an unbelievable picture with her daughter, Olympia Ohanian, and fans can't help but note their uncanny resemblance.

Olympia is the tennis star's four-year-old daughter with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she married in 2017.

Following the birth of their daughter, Alexis has become an outspoken advocate for the importance of offering a lengthy paternity leave, which is scarce in the US.

The epic photos posted by Serena see the mother-daughter duo highlighting their identical looks by sporting matching ensembles, courtesy of Balmain.

The pictures are as glamorous as it gets, as they're taken at a luxury suite in Paris. The athlete looks unbelievable, accentuating her impressive figure and toned legs wearing a hot pink mini dress paired with red, pointy-toed glove boots.

However, her daughter quite possibly steals the show, sitting next to her atop a marble fireplace in a matching mini dress and gold Gucci sandals.

The heartwarming photos

The subsequent pictures see the two endearingly looking at one another and posing together, and Olympia's smile seriously couldn't get any cuter.

Her mom captioned the post with: "Hey @olympiaohanian, remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd," which they undeniably did, and Alexis agrees. The 38-year-old commented: "Everything," about his two girls, winning the hearts of all Serena fans.

Serena, Alexis and Olympia at the premiere of King Richard

Her followers were quick to comment on the stunning pictures, writing: "The Queen and the princess," and: "Iconic duo! And cutest mini me," as well as: "She is soooo adorable!"

While she tends to be private about her family life, the star is no stranger to sharing her daughter's adorable moments with fans. Olympia has her own Instagram account managed by her mom, filled with pictures highlighting the four-year-old's style and adventures.

