Serena Williams stuns fans in show-stopping mini-dress – and she looks phenomenal The tennis superstar proved that purple is her color

Serena Williams is a fashion goddess with a dizzying amount of show-stopping ensembles in her wardrobe and she brought out a sensational one on Wednesday.

The tennis superstar strutted her stuff in a striking purple mini-dress as she posed inside an opulent marble hallway. Serena made sure she was the star of the show in her outfit, as not even her dog, or the beautiful flower near her could take away from her beauty. The outfit also showed off her stunning legs that her honed from her years on the tennis court, and she furthered their beauty with a pair of black heels.

The sporting legend referenced her beloved pet pooch in her caption, as she wrote: "Me and my dog @christopherchip never walk by the color purple and don't notice it."

Fans unsurprisingly lost their minds over the photos, as one enthused: "Queeeeennnn! So Beautiful!" and a second complimented: "What a goddess."

A third said: "Great color on you!" while a fourth posted: "Amazing, got the same color on today," and a fifth shared: "Oh my sweet Jesus, those legs."

Serena struck a power pose

Many others were rendered speechless as they shared strings of purple heart and flame emojis.

The mom-of-one stunned fans earlier in the week when she twinned with her daughter in an amazing hot-pink mini-dress.

The epic photos posted by Serena see the mother-daughter duo highlighting their identical looks by sporting matching ensembles, courtesy of Balmain.

The star is a proud mom to Olympia

The pictures are as glamorous as it gets, as they're taken at a luxury suite in Paris. The athlete looked unbelievable, accentuating her impressive figure and toned legs wearing a hot pink mini dress paired with red, pointy-toed glove boots.

However, her daughter quite possibly stole the show, sitting next to her atop a marble fireplace in a matching mini dress and gold Gucci sandals.

While she tends to be private about her family life, the star is no stranger to sharing her daughter's adorable moments with fans. Olympia has her own Instagram account managed by her mom, filled with pictures highlighting the four-year-old's style and adventures.

