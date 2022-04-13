Serena Williams sizzles in show-stopping leopard-print mini-dress

Serena Williams is known to not only model some exemplary designer wear, but also many incredible garments from her own fashion line, S by Serena.

The tennis champion showed off another one of her collection's killer looks, this time while striking a pose to highlight her own power as well.

She donned a leopard-print mini-dress that perfectly hugged her curves and allowed her to display her own physique as she bent low.

Serena paired her dress with clear heels and topped it off with her hair in long and luscious curls falling down to her back.

"Tell me you're ready to step out without telling me you're ready to step out," the shot was captioned, and fans were clearly ready to step out just as much as she was.

"Wow you are gorgeous," one commented, with another saying: "Wow!!! Looking amazing!" and a third simply adding: "The Queen."

Serena struck a pose in a leopard-print mini-dress

Many others simply inundated her with flame and heart emojis and one of her followers even wrote: "Can I borrow that outfit. And the shoes too."

The fashion entrepreneur has quite an array of fits and styles that she often shows off for her followers on social media, with another recent one of hers making quite the impression.

Going the full mile with her pose once again, Serena lay on the floor while displaying a brown mini-dress that featured ruching details on the skirt, pairing it with the same combo of heels and hair.

"Who says lying on the floor is not comfy?" she stated as she wore the same dress she had on after she revealed that a new collection from S by Serena had arrived.

The sports champ recently launched a new S by Serena collection

Standing alongside four gorgeous models of different shapes and sizes in a different photograph, all of whom rocked figure-flaunting dresses of varying lengths, Serena commanded attention in her LBD that showcased her long, toned legs.

Captioning the powerful photo, she penned: "New for @serena. I designed a collection of dresses inspired by strong women and our ability to show up as our best selves, always. Best Dressed available to shop now."

