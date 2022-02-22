Michelle Keegan's unexpected micro mini dress revealed - and it's epic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Monday evening, we spied a new video of Michelle Keegan on the RuPaul's Drag Race account and we got seriously excited.

The caption accompanying the video read: "The gorgeous @michkeegan thinks the world needs a bit more #DragRaceUK right now. Watch her guest judge tomorrow's episode Feb 22 9pm on @bbcthree and @bbciplayer."

Styled by Kelvin Barron, MK wore a delightful rainbow print mini dress by Dundas. This bodycon style hugged her curves and gave her a seriously sleek silhouette. Did you know that popstar Katy Perry has also worn this number? Amazing! It's sadly since sold out, but we've found a great alternative, keep scrolling.

Accessorising to perfection, the actress added Celeste Starre earrings and wore her famous mane in a half-up, half-down style. Lush!

Mark Wright's wife announced the news in January that she will appear on the new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, acting as a guest judge. We can't wait to tune in. The Brassic star has become something of a fashion and beauty icon over the years, so it's hardly surprising that Michelle has been invited to act as a guest judge on the hit series.

Marble Rib Mock Neck Midi Dress, £39.20, Oasis

We noticed the former Coronation Street actress had a flawless, glowing makeup look for the show, too. In a previous interview with HELLO! Michelle told us all of her favourite makeup tips and tricks. On her perfect base, the 34-year-old said: "For me, I use a sheer foundation - like the Giorgio Armani illuminator foundation - which has got a little bit of coverage, but it's not too thick. And it's got a dewy finish."

"I always wear nude lips - I don't feel comfortable with a dark lip," she told us. "I just don't feel like me. I don't really amp up my eyes either, I either wear a little bit of eyeliner on top or a few layers of mascara if I need to amp up my eye. But that's it really."

