Pamela Anderson shared the strict diet she follows – and it's tough!

Pamela Anderson has wowed fans with her figure since the nineties in that famous red bathing suit and she's just shared the secrets to her incredible body.

Speaking to Vogue, the actress revealed she follows an intermittent fasting diet. "I only eat between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. It just makes me feel so great and energized," she said. She also shared she follows a strict supplement routine: "I've got a great doctor in L.A. who has given me this great vitamin regimen. I'm taking them and eating healthy as I'm vegan."

The former Baywatch star, 54, is currently appearing as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and has been training hard for the role, citing Serena Williams as her motivation.

"I have this funny saying I've been doing lately where when I'm exhausted and my feet feel like they're going to break, I just think, 'What would Serena Williams do right now?' She wouldn't quit! I say, 'What do champions do? Get back out there, stop complaining,' to myself. I feel really driven and it's funny," she said.

The actress set to star in the musical for an eight-week stint and said on Good Morning American that she is relishing the challenge.

Pamela Anderson is incredibly toned at 54

Pamela has had a difficult year, after reportedly being unhappy with the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy, and says self-care has helped her through the trying time.

"I'm a big self-care person, especially when you're going through any kind of emotional time. I get a lot of massages," she told Vogue.

Pamela revealed plans for a tell-all documentary on Instagram

Despite always looking gorgeous, back in 2020 Pamela appeared on Loose Women and spoke about gaining weight in lockdown, saying she felt "puffy" after letting her exercise regime slip, regardless of that fact she has a gym at her family ranch in Canada, where she spent much of the pandemic.

