Pamela Anderson's waterfront home hosted fifth wedding – inside major renovation

Pamela Anderson got married for the fifth time to Dan Hayhurst at her gorgeous home on Vancouver Island, Canada, which she said previously belonged to her grandmother.

READ: Pamela Anderson's wedding to ex Dan Hayhurst was nothing like Tommy Lee nuptials - photos

The Baywatch star, 54, and her bodyguard tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020 but sadly announced their split following their first wedding anniversary. Speaking of the sentimental location for her nuptials, Pamela told HELLO!: "I am in love. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pamela's wedding photos are too beautiful

Their wedding snaps show the property boasts wicker furniture, large sash windows and wooden accents. And it wasn't just her romantic wedding location – it was also where the former couple first met, so it comes as no surprise that Pamela chose to sell her $11.8million Malibu home to move back to Ladysmith on a more permanent basis.

PHOTOS: Inside Taylor Swift's incredible $81m property portfolio: from New York to Nashville

SEE: Inside Ed Sheeran's sprawling multi-million 'Sheeran-ville' estate

"This is like the magic place to live, I guess," she said during an appearance on Loose Women in 2021. "He was working here, and I got stuck here during COVID, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together.

The Baywatch star lives on Vancouver Island

"I’ve just been home for the last year and a half renovating," she continued. "And now it’s just gorgeous. I’ve renovated all the cabins, we’re putting in a dock. It’s a gorgeous piece of property."

Pamela opened up about the renovation of her five-acre waterfront property – which is even set to have its own dedicated show known as Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project.

The Scary Movie 3 star bought the Arcady Auto Court home from her grandparents, who ran a holiday cottage business, and she revealed she is pleased she chose to keep the property in the family.

Pamela revealed her children had plans for the cabin renovations

"Ladysmith is where I was born and raised — I always knew I’d come home — after a million offers to develop my property, ARCADY, I’m glad I stood firm and waited," she told Victoria News in 2019.

"Just restoring it for now. And just want a simple dock like it used to be. I’m sure I’ll get a boat one day. It’s been a lifelong art project. My kids have some ideas for 'their cabins' so it’s a family adventure.

"My mom and dad were married here, my father grew up on the property, and my parents lived with me and my brother in cabin 6, so I’m happy to have not been seduced into building that big condo project.

"I’d rather make it more my version of a wild Butchart Gardens with some tree houses," Pamela said, adding: "I feel very protected here."

RELATED: Today show hosts' plush homes: Katie Couric, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb and more

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.