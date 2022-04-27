Shania Twain dances in the sun in all-denim look as she celebrates special anniversary The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

Shania Twain reminded her fans of one of her iconic outfits this week, as she shared an incredible throwback video to mark a special occasion.

The country singer took to Instagram to post footage from her music video for Any Man of Mine, which was celebrating its 27th anniversary.

In the clip, Shania danced in a sun-drenched field, and rode on her horse, dressed in a denim crop top and matching jeans.

VIDEO: Meet Shania Twain's family

Her iconic cowboy hat finished off her look. In the caption, she wrote: "27 years of telling men how it's going to be Happy anniversary Any Man of Mine!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I love this song so much," while another wrote: "Happy anniversary!" A third added: "Love your outfit!"

It's been an exciting time for Shania, who recently performed at Coachella with Harry Styles, much to the delight of fans.

Shania Twain looks fabulous in her all-denim outfit in her iconic music video

Shania had the time of her life on stage with the singer, and shared photos from their big moment on social media afterwards, alongside the caption: "Pinch me."

The country star has enjoyed a lengthy career and is currently hosting the second part of her Let's Go residency in Las Vegas, which runs through until September.

While she is busier than ever, she's showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Shania Twain has a fantastic sense of style

The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

The country star has a legion of fans around the world

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

