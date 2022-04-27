Salma Hayek stuns in flirty dress for birthday dance with Channing Tatum The Magic Mike's Last Dance stars made a great team

Salma Hayek showed off her dance moves in a sweet video to celebrate Channing Tatum's 42nd birthday on Tuesday.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance co-stars looked perfectly in sync as they salsa danced during a party thrown in Channing's honor. Salma looked gorgeous in an orange floral dress with shirred detailing at the waist, which she paired with a bright orange cropped sweater.

Channing looked in his element while wearing a small pink birthday hat, with him and Salma twisting their hips and twirling around to the music before embracing for a hug, with the actress heard telling him: "Happy Birthday".

Paying tribute to her co-star, Salma captioned the clip on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You're such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum."

Fans were quick to react to the sweet moment, with one responding: "THE BEST DUO!" A second said: "Can't wait to see this movie already." A third added: "Salma is the definition of beautiful," and a fourth said: "Cuties!"

Salma and Channing finished their routine with a sweet hug

Salma only joined the cast of the third Magic Mike movie last month after stepping in to replace Thandie Newton who left the project for personal reasons.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said at the time.

The movie was also almost made without its leading man as Channing revealed earlier this year that he was in two minds about signing up for the third instalment because of the strict diet he would have to undertake.

Salma and Channing will star together in Magic Mike's Last Dance

"That might be the reason why I didn't want to do a third one. Because I have to look like that," he told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show in February while looking at a shirtless photo of him from Magic Mike XXL.

"It's hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural," he added. "That's not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don't think when you're that lean, it's actually healthy."

