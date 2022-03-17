Salma Hayek leaves fans green with envy in daring dress for St Patrick's Day The star knows how to turn heads

Salma Hayek celebrated St Patrick's Day with a series of show-stopping green looks and fans were falling over themselves for one image in particular.

The Frida actress dazzled in the throwback photos of herself in which she sparkled in the traditional hue.

She took to Instagram with the snapshots and there was clearly a firm favorite photo in the mix.

While Salma's casual throwback appearance on SNL was certainly fun, the second image was the biggest hit.

Salma smoldered for the camera as she held something above her head. The top of her beaded green dress was visible and looked a lot like it was made from seaweed.

Her fans commented: "The second pic is," and added a string of drooling emojis. Others called her the most beautiful woman in the world and more said they loved the color green on her.

Salma celebrated St Paddy's Day in style

There aren't many styles or colors Salma can't pull off and she proved as much when she donned a beautiful purple gown for the BAFTA Awards.

She did suffer an unfortunate, albeit cheeky mishap at the awards show though.

The actress attended the recent ceremony in London and walked the red carpet in the stunning, velvet Gucci dress.

Salma teased her wardrobe mishap at the BAFTA Awards

She looked like a royal in the majestic number that featured raised sleeves, a low neckline, and a high slit that showed off the black lace details underneath and on the cuffs.

However, they proved to be slightly bothersome for Salma to manage, as she shared a picture of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt.

As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment. Although she took it in her stride quite easily.

She captioned her photo: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more," and fans quickly supported the star by inundating her comments section with heart emojis galore.

