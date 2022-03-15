Salma Hayek looks fantastic in candid snapshot at star-studded event – with a very famous friend The Frida actress has an incredible sense of style

Salma Hayek always looks amazing and ensured all eyes were on her over the weekend as she stepped out in London at the star-studded Baftas.

MORE: Salma Hayek shakes water off from bathing suit in stunning video

While many photos of the Frida actress were shared on the night, the Hollywood star has since been posting some backstage pictures from the after-party.

Most recently, the award-winning actress posted a candid photo of herself pretending to fall asleep while embracing her famous friend, Sienna Miller.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina makes surprise appearance on Ellen

The pair both looked gorgeous in their red carpet outfits, with Salma dressed in a lace velvet corset dress, and Sienna rocking a strappy sequin number.

MORE: Salma Hayek sets pulses racing in new photo clad in low-cut ruffled blouse

MORE: Salma Hayek throws it back for Super Bowl with the best cheerleading outfit

"Siena siesta," the star wrote alongside the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Looking good!" while another wrote: "That is the sweetest picture." A third added: "Both so gorgeous!"

While the star looked effortlessly fabulous throughout the night, she did suffer an unfortunate fashion mishap at one point.

Salma Hayek shared a new photo with her good friend Sienna Miller

The House of Gucci star shared a photo of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt. As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment.

SEE: Salma Hayek posts dreamy bikini selfie - and you should see the pool

MORE: Salma Hayek commands attention in revealing dress – fans react

Although she took it in her stride quite easily. The mom-of-one captioned her photo: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more," and fans quickly supported the star by inundating her comments section with heart emojis galore.

The Baftas took place in London, the city that Salma and her family are primarily based in.

The Frida actress is no stranger to red carpet events

The actress is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, and the pair are doting parents to teenage daughter Valentina. Valentina kept a low profile growing up but now that she's slightly older, she's been accompanying her famous mom more and more to high-profile events.

MORE: Salma Hayek looks fabulous in backless swimsuit as she prepares for new adventures

MORE: Salma Hayek looks radiant in red sheer dress in stunning new beach photo

She even recently appeared on The Ellen Show in the audience when Salma was a guest, and opened up about her theories of their house being haunted.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.