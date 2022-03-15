Salma Hayek looks fantastic in candid snapshot at star-studded event – with a very famous friend

Hanna Fillingham
Salma Hayek caused a stir in a low-cut corset dress in a new intimate photo taken backstage from a special night with many famous people
Salma Hayek always looks amazing and ensured all eyes were on her over the weekend as she stepped out in London at the star-studded Baftas.
While many photos of the Frida actress were shared on the night, the Hollywood star has since been posting some backstage pictures from the after-party.
Most recently, the award-winning actress posted a candid photo of herself pretending to fall asleep while embracing her famous friend, Sienna Miller.
The pair both looked gorgeous in their red carpet outfits, with Salma dressed in a lace velvet corset dress, and Sienna rocking a strappy sequin number.
"Siena siesta," the star wrote alongside the picture. Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Looking good!" while another wrote: "That is the sweetest picture." A third added: "Both so gorgeous!"
While the star looked effortlessly fabulous throughout the night, she did suffer an unfortunate fashion mishap at one point.
Salma Hayek shared a new photo with her good friend Sienna Miller
The House of Gucci star shared a photo of herself posing while exposing the lace underneath her skirt. As she bent over to fix it, however, she ended up leaving her chest more exposed in a revealing moment.
Although she took it in her stride quite easily. The mom-of-one captioned her photo: "Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more," and fans quickly supported the star by inundating her comments section with heart emojis galore.
The Baftas took place in London, the city that Salma and her family are primarily based in.
The Frida actress is no stranger to red carpet events
The actress is married to French businessman François-Henri Pinault, and the pair are doting parents to teenage daughter Valentina. Valentina kept a low profile growing up but now that she's slightly older, she's been accompanying her famous mom more and more to high-profile events.
She even recently appeared on The Ellen Show in the audience when Salma was a guest, and opened up about her theories of their house being haunted.
