Victoria Beckham poses up a storm in slinky LBD - and fans have questions

Victoria Beckham is the definition of chic, and her latest fashion collection is full of timeless staples synonymous with the former Spice Girl's effortless and instantly recognisable sense of style.

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse at the new pieces in her collection on Wednesday, the wife of David Beckham looked mesmerising in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress. Her unique dress fit the star like a glove, complete with an asymmetrical sleeve and sophisticated midi length.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham debuts her new 'curve loving' fashion collection

Victoria levelled up the glamour of her LBD by styling her glossy brunette tresses into messy waves, rocking a feminine nude lip and lots of bronzer to complete her stunning beauty glow.

"Ready-to-wear and shapewear rolled into one! VB Body cinches you in all the right places ladies! And it’s available in sizes XS-XXL. I’m wearing the VB Body One Shoulder Top in Black and the VB Body Midi Skirt in Black x," Victoria told fans.

Victoria looked stunning as she debuted her new collection

"VB Body is here and it is everything!" she added. "These pieces truly capture our core Victoria Beckham brand values. It celebrates the female form and empowers women to feel like the best version of themselves. I can’t wait to see how you wear it."

Fans were quick to react to the fashion designer's post, rushing to comment on her sultry mirror selfie. "You are everything," wrote one fan, as another penned: "Quintessential VB!"

"Can’t beat VBs hair! On point every time x," added a third fan.

Despite the ultra-glamorous unveiling of her new VB Body collection, other fans were left disappointed at the lack of inclusivity on the star's website.

Nobody rocks an LBD quite like Victoria Beckham

"Lovely but I'm afraid you need "The Body" to wear it," one exclaimed, while another commented: "Hi - love what you do but if [the range] is about celebrating our bodies and curves how about using curvier models too?"

"These dresses really do work on all shapes and sizes," Victoria replied on her Instagram Story. "The curvier you are, the better the garment actually looks."

