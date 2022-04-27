Victoria Beckham forced to defend herself after posting cheeky photo We are loving the star's new range, VB Body

On Wednesday morning, Victoria Beckham launched her new, much-talked about line - VB Body. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to share the exciting news, and we're obsessed already!

Doing a Kim Kardashian on us, the fashion designer has added another string to her bow with close-fitting shapewear and fans are going crazy already for the new garments.

The star shared a photo of herself wearing a thong body in black, with her derriere on show. She wrote: "INTRODUCING VICTORIA BECKHAM BODY. Discover the new permanent capsule collection of key ready-to-wear pieces. #VBBODY."

Victoria may have had some questions, as she swiftly took to her Instagram stories to share the picture again and said: "Yes! This is my butt!"

The new collection is constructed in VB Body’s exclusive, signature fabric; a luxury, compact woven knit, designed to create a strong profile, with powerful contours that gently sculpt and flatter the figure.

The brand said of the new range: "Designed with the wearer in mind, VB Body was conceived as a capsule of pieces that are both foundational and statement. Bold in their simplicity, elegant asymmetrical necklines and corset-style detailing elevate the silhouettes far beyond functional shapewear. The core collection comprises 7 silhouettes, including the fitted midi skirt and dress, the bralette, and the split-front legging, all designed in a ‘modern neutral’ palette of black, white, blush and a rich chocolate brown. The versatile permanent palette is punctuated by bold brights which will be introduced seasonally to complement the collection, the first of which is a vibrant bright tomato red."

The range is priced from £90 - £490 with sizes available from UK 4 -18. We can't wait to invest!

