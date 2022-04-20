Victoria Beckham's superyacht mini dress is giving us Posh Spice vibes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham has thrown it back to the nineties with her latest look in true Spice Girls style. The 48-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this week, was seen in photos obtained by the MailOnline looking incredible in the classic outfit.

Victoria looked as flawless as ever wearing a strappy black LBD from Realisation Par as she enjoyed a sun-drenched outing on the Beckhams' £5 million superyacht in Miami. Featuring a sophisticated square neckline, fine spaghetti straps and flattering bodycon fit, the dress was the epitome of Posh Spice style.

The mother-of-four wore her brunette hair tied back in a low ponytail and accessorised with her signature oversized sunglasses. She went barefoot as she relaxed on the impressive yacht and wore a delicate chain necklace around her neck, silver bangle and a silver anklet on each foot.

Victoria looked leisurely as she took to the gleaming yacht to unwind following her oldest son Brooklyn's wedding. She was joined by her husband David and their children Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, ten, along with Romeo's model girlfriend Mia Regan, 19.

Victoria loves a classic black dress look

If you love Victoria's classic look as much as we do, then you're in luck as the dress is still available to buy online.

The designer always looks flawless

Boasting a flirty mid-thigh length, zip opening, nineties silhouette, adjustable spaghetti straps, and slimming black hue, this number is a go-to wardrobe staple and will effortlessly take you from day to night.

Christy Dress, £165, Realisation Par

If you have your sights set on Victoria's dress but can't quite justify the price, then why not try this affordable lookalike? This textured mini dress is equally as versatile and boasts a romantic crisscross back, strappy detailing and a ribbed feel for an extra dash of playfulness.

Textured Mini Dress, £19.99, Bershka

Victoria recently showed off her show-stopping engagement ring that sent fans into frenzy. In honour of his wife's 48th birthday, David shared loved-up photos of the couple – and one showed off an engagement ring that boasted an emerald-cut yellow diamond ring set on a yellow gold pave band that Victoria has been pictured wearing on and off since 2006.

