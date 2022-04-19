Harper Beckham's £200 dress she rocked at mum Victoria's party is outfit goals

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 48th birthday in Miami at the weekend and she sure celebrated it in style! The former Spice Girl had an epic party with her nearest and dearest.

Taking to Instagram on her big day, the mother-of-four shared photographs of the fabulous bash, which was held at the swanky Sushi Fly Chicken. She was joined by husband David, her son Romeo and his girlfriend Mia Regan and her parents, as well as her youngest son Cruz, friends Dave Grutman, Loren Ridinger and of course, her daughter Harper.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham celebrates her birthday in style

Little Harper looked super cute in her summery floral dress, which came from swish brand BonPoint. It cost £209 but is sadly a past season buy that isn't available anymore. Don't worry though, we've found a great high street alternative, so keep scrolling.

Ten-year-old Harper loves clothes, just like her famous mummy and is regularly seen in fancy numbers from BonPoint. Back in 2019, Harper even collaborated with the brand to make her own Christening dress.

VB took to Instagram at the time, and said: "BonPoint have designed Harper's christening dress, they've given her three fabrics for her to choose from as well. The attention to detail … the clothes are beautifully made and I'm excited for everyone to see which dress she goes for."

Get the look!

Tiered Sun Dress, £40.00, Boden

We wish we had gotten an invite to VB's Bday bash, it looked epic! The designer was treated to a personalised menu that included baked crab, lobster kamikaze, fly chicken and wasabi lemon pepper chicken.

Following the mouth-watering dinner, the fashion mogul was surprised with an incredible seven-tier birthday cake decorated with family pictures."WOW," Victoria could be seen mouthing before blowing out the candles and getting a big birthday kiss from Harper. How immense?

