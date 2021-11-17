Victoria Beckham's new outfit has the most unexpected detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham gave us some serious wardrobe envy on Wednesday, serving not one, not two, but three stunning looks in chunky knitwear - providing the ultimate autumnal wardrobe inspiration.

Taking to Instagram to promote her latest Posh lipstick launch with her own brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, the former Spice Girl posted several clips on her Stories to introduce fans to 'Moody', a plum coloured lipstick. "Look at that colour. It's very, very chic for the holiday season and feels so amazing on your lips," she told fans.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham debuts new lip shade in bold knitwear

"It's not drying, just super soft and silky and nourishing. Very, very dramatic," Victoria continued, looking radiant as she swatched her lipshade.

In the first clip, the fashion designer rocked a chic cream knit jumper from her AW21 collection. Complete with bold contrast stitching along the neckline and ribbed trims, we're totally obsessed with this statement knitwear.

Contrast Lace Detail Jumper in Butter, £690, Victoria Beckham

Contrast knitwear is everything this season. Team this khaki contrast knit with chunky boots and straight-legged jeans for the ultimate VB-inspired look.

Khaki Contrast Stitch Jumper, £23, PrettyLittleThing

Posting to Instagram to share further details of her new lip shade, Victoria rocked a chunky chocolate brown roll-neck sweater layered with plaid shirt for a cosy selfie.

A second snap showed the star sporting a contrast black and yellow chunky knit jumper as she flaunted her glowy makeup look and bold lipstick. So chic!

Victoria's chunky knitwear is giving us serious wardrobe inspo

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment Victoria's stunning selfies, flooding her post with heart-eye and flame emojis. "I'm truly loving the colour, trop jolie [too beautiful]," wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "You are total goals."

"You couldn't be more gorgeous Victoria!" commented a third fan.

Victoria looked radiant in the colourful knit jumper

Victoria and husband David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven is clearly taking after her mum's sense of style. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the designer posted a cute picture of her ten-year-old wearing a wool beanie hat with light and dark pink colour blocking along with a snood in matching colours, which the youngster wore pulled up over her nose, so that only her eyes were visible!

The mum-of-four captioned the image: "Harper Seven snug as a (@thewoolmarkcompany) bug in her snood and beanie set #VBxWoolmark."

