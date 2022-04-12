We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham looked sensational at her son Brooklyn Beckham's stunning wedding to Nicola Peltz at the weekend.

We adored her bespoke, slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, an elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice which was especially made for her by her fashion brand's head designer Lara Barrio.

VB wore her hair up in a chic messy bun and her makeup was flawless. But did you spot her jaw-dropping necklace? The former Spice Girl sported a dazzling pendant which was the centre point of her outfit. The fashion designer shared a close up image of the necklace on her Instagram story and we can't get over the shine!

Kyron Keogh, co-founder of ROX Diamonds & Thrills has estimated that the show-stopping piece could cost up to £2 million. Yes, really! He said: "Victoria is wearing an ornate 18ct yellow gold necklace with a pear-cut diamond that looks like its 12cts -15cts. The whiteness of it indicates great clarity and so it could be worth £1.3- £2million.” Wow.

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend and that is absolutely the case with VB. The fashionista likes to switch up her engagement ring, and she actually has a 15-strong collection of gems to choose from. Jealous!

Victoria's stunning necklace

Former England footballer David originally proposed with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000, before the couple said 'I do' on 4 July 1999.

Since then she has sported a variety of different rings, from emeralds to unique pink diamonds. Her most recent addition to her carousel of bling is a square-cut yellow diamond, which sits on a platinum pave band. Victoria was spotted wearing it in an Instagram selfie in 2020 and has 'rocked' it ever since. See what we did there?!

