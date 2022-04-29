Amal Clooney's head-turning dress has amazing details The more we see the more we love!

Amal Clooney has the most enviable wardrobe and has never been afraid to push new style trends. When the statuesque lawyer, who is married to George Clooney, appeared in New York on Thursday evening we were reminded of what we've been missing.

Stepping out of the Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan in a glorious red dress, Amal amazed onlookers who at first glance could easily have mistaken the 5ft 9 international human rights lawyer for a supermodel. The close-cut but demure midi dress from the Sukeina Spring Summer 2022 collection was the same shade as her red lipstick and featured intricate embroidery and sheer illusion panelling. Amal's accessories were perfection too.

The whimsical red ribbons on Amal's dress meant she kept her other accessories simple but chic. Fashion fans immediately recognised her shoes as the popular Gianvito Rossi 'Plexi' pumps and she carried a highly polished clutch bag.

Her unique statement earrings were large but delicately designed in a lace pattern that shimmered and contrasted perfectly against her dark hair.

Amal may have inherited her appetite for bold fashion from her mother whom she was accompanied by as they headed out for dinner. Her mother wore a stark white ensemble from head to toe beneath a canary yellow fur jacket.

We don't know which cuisine the well-dressed duo treated themselves to on Thursday evening, but Amal's eating habits can be as unexpected as her fashion choices. According to Heat magazine, Amal favours a "Mediterranean fish diet" and has been known to opt for "seaweed soup and sometimes a boiled egg" for breakfast.

The "Mediterranean diet" is known to be full of colourful antioxidant-rich veggies and healthy monosaturated fats from olive oil so by the looks of things Amal has certainly found something that works for her.

