Amal Clooney dazzles in a chic cutout dress during rare public appearance with George Clooney

Even before the pandemic began, it was a rare occasion to see George and Amal Clooney step out at a red carpet event, but the duo has kept an even lower profile in the last year and a half.

So, when they returned to the Hollywood scene over the weekend in Los Angeles for the Oscar winner’s Tender Bar premiere on Sunday night, it was only right that the star-studded pair made a major stylish statement.

While Amal tends to opt for more conservative styles, the barrister stepped out of that box a bit, and looked incredible in a semi-sheer, printed black and metallic silver dress that featured a subtle cutout at the midriff and high-low ruffled detailing at the hemline.

The mom-of-two paired the dress with stunning strappy black stilettos topped with crystallized detailing, a matching black clutch, and diamond drop earrings.

George and Amal were on hand for the actor's The Tender Bar premiere in Los Angeles

Amal wore her hair in her signature sleek soft curls, and George proudly stood by her side with his arms wrapped around her as they posed on the carpet. The Money Monster star looked dapper in a monochromatic black suit paired with a black button-down shirt underneath and black dress shoes.

The duo, who are parents to 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, usually keep their private life under wraps, but they opened up when they were asked how they’ve been coping with life in the past year during the pandemic.

"It was fine. You just feel so bad for the world and all of that, you know? But our kids are 4 and they were two and a half when it started so you know, they weren't missing out on much out in the world," George told Entertainment Tonight, adding: "So, you know, I didn't have to teach them trigonometry at home."

Ben Affleck stars in the film and was spotted leaving the event with Jennifer Lopez

Amal chimed in, giving more insight into their life at home, saying, "He's mainly teaching pranks for the time being, but we'll see if it develops." George replied jokingly: "Well, I think those can really pay off over time."

All quips aside, Amal sweetly revealed that her relationship with George is a big part of what has helped them navigate the ins and out of the pandemic. "It's probably like many families where both parents work," Amal shared. "I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it."

It was a big night for the veteran actor, who directed The Tender Bar. Ben Affleck, who stars in the film, was also on hand and spotted leaving with Jennifer Lopez, and Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, and Christopher Llyod star in the film too. The coming-of-age drama hits theaters on Dec. 17 and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.

