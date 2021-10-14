Amal Clooney wows in a chic mini dress on date night with George Clooney She looks incredible!

George and Amal Clooney are back on the scene after keeping a very low profile during the pandemic, and neither one of them is playing their style small.

The couple looked beyond chic as they stepped out for a dinner date at New York City restaurant One If By Land, Two If By Sea, with Amal opting for a sleek navy Stella McCartney mini dress that came complete with breezy long sheer panels, which could be seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

George and Amal wowed at one of their last pre-pandemic appearances together

The attorney finished the look with a gorgeous pair of clear and metallic gold pumps and held hands with George as they made their way to their private car.

George, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit teamed with black dress shoes.

It was just the latest sighting for the couple, who turned heads earlier this month at the BFI London Film Festival and the New York City premiere of the Oscar winner’s The Tender Bar.

While Amal tends to opt for more conservative styles, the barrister stepped out of that box a bit at the premiere, and looked incredible in a semi-sheer, printed black and metallic silver dress that featured a subtle cutout at the midriff and high-low ruffled detailing at the hemline.

Amal and George looked incredible at the actor's Tender Bar premiere

The mom-of-two finished the look with stunning strappy black stilettos topped with crystallized detailing, a matching black clutch, and diamond drop earrings.

Amal wore her hair in her signature sleek soft curls, and the Money Monster star proudly stood by her side with his arms wrapped around her as they posed on the carpet.

The duo, who are parents to 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, usually keep their private life under wraps, but they opened up when they were asked how they’ve been coping with life in the past year during the pandemic.

Amal sweetly revealed that her relationship with George is a big part of what has helped them navigate the ins and out of the pandemic. "It's probably like many families where both parents work," Amal shared. "I'm lucky because I have a very supportive partner. And we do move around a lot, but we manage it."

