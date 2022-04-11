Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly wows in daring dress at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ah, to have been invited to the celebrity wedding of the year. Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly looked immaculate in a daring thigh-split gown to attend Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding ceremony, and we can't get enough of her look.

LOOK: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana stuns in jaw-dropping dress at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

Serving the ultimate wedding guest glamour, 22-year-old Holly opted for an understated ensemble. Rocking a figure-flattering black dress, Holly looked mesmerising in the floor-length gown that featured mid-length sleeves, a mock neck and structured shoulders that enhanced her feminine silhouette.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

Holly's head-turning dress featured a jaw-dropping thigh split, complete with a satin bow detailing. "Ps… my dress is Monot but I added the bow xo," the star revealed on her Instagram Story.

Adding a pop of colour to her monochrome ensemble, the daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay donned a pair of electric orange heels.

Doesn't she look incredible?

She wore her glossy blonde hair in bouncy curls, adding a soft beauty look to highlight her natural glow.

Holly's stunning dress wouldn't go unnoticed on a red carpet, and fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment on her effortless attempt at recreating a timeless Hollywood glamour ensemble.

"This dress is ELEGANCE PERSONIFIED," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Best shoes of the night."

LOOK: Harper Beckham looks so sweet in bridesmaid dress at Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damien simply left a 'too hot' emoji beneath Holly's post, while dad Gordon penned: "Congrats @hollyramsayy you look gorgeous," followed by a string of red hearts.

Black might not be the most conventional colour to wear to a wedding, but Holly's latest look has convinced us there's always an occasion to rock an LBD. Shop similar lookalikes from our edit below.

HOLLY'S DRESS: Monot split-detail maxi dress, £750, Selfridges

Leighton Dress, £150, Reformation

Holly wasn't the only Ramsay who looked exceptional and Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. Gordon's wife Tana opted for an elegant floor-length dress for the star-studded nuptials, complete with a figure-flattering scooped back, open neckline and mesmerising fishtail skirt.

Tana's dress channelled the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic Jenny Packham gown from the James Bond premiere - and we can't get enough of the sparkles.

The Ramsays brought the glamour to Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly looked equally as stunning in a fitted, floor-length gown in a deep burgundy hue, looking radiant with big bouncy curls as she mingled with Romeo Beckham.

