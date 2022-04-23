Brooklyn Beckham unveils huge new diamond wedding ring after lavish nuptials to Nicola Peltz Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son married in April

Brooklyn Beckham appears to be back to normality following his lavish £3million wedding to Nicola Peltz earlier this month.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham uploaded a cooking video to his Instagram on Saturday to show off his "favourite snack", but there was one noticeable difference – his huge diamond wedding ring!

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding - all the details

Brooklyn unveiled his blinding new accessory while chopping up ingredients like avocado, tuna, and spring onions for a Poke bowl. The silver sparkler could be clearly seen and almost overshadowed his simple engagement band.

Brooklyn isn't the only one who got a ring upgrade following the nuptials at Nicola's £80million family holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Last week, the new bride shared an intimate photo of the couple locking lips as they marked Passover together. The candid snap showed the pair embracing whilst Nicola held the aspiring cook's face close to hers.

Brooklyn's new wedding band is stunning

In the shot, her huge diamond wedding ring was clearly visible for fans to see and appeared to be very different from her engagement ring.

Brooklyn had surprised Nicola with a dazzling £350k engagement ring back in 2020 when he popped the question. The 23-year-old selected an emerald-cut diamond solitaire, which Nicola wore with a matching diamond bracelet for their engagement picture.

Brooklyn unveiled his new wedding ring in his latest cooking video

But following the nuptials, it seems the actress has opted for a new piece.

Over the past few weeks, the couple – who married on 9 April – have continued to reveal exciting updates from their glamorous big day. Taking to her Instagram Stories last Friday, Nicola shared a photo of two black flip phones.

Nicola also appears to have upgraded her diamond ring

She shared: "Our wedding phones and the only personal pics we took @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

According to reports, there were very strict rules for the wedding with guests on a complete phone ban, which meant no taking any photos of the impressive day and absolutely no social media.

