David Beckham shares unseen photo from son Brooklyn's lavish wedding

David Beckham is still reminiscing about his son Brooklyn's lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz – three weeks after the couple exchanged vows.

The former footballer shared a sweet photo of his eldest son and his father-in-law Tony posing beside the extravagant wedding gift he and wife Victoria Beckham purchased for the newlyweds, a $500,000 Electric Jaguar.

Wrapping their arms around each other, Brooklyn and his grandfather looked happy and relaxed as they smiled for the camera just one day after Brooklyn and Nicola said 'I do'.

Captioning the photo, David tagged Victoria and her mum Jackie Adams and wrote: "Looking good papa."

Last week, David jokingly revealed his regret at gifting Brooklyn and his new wife the baby blue 1954 XK140 Jaguar converted to electric by Lunaz, the world's leading restoration and electrification company.

David shared this sweet photo of his son and father-in-law

Taking to his Instagram to wish Victoria a "Happy Birthday", the father-of-four shared a never-before-seen picture of them driving around in the luxury car.

"Should have kept this car, it's soooo good," he jokingly wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. "@lunazdesign, please make me one. Happy birthday mama, @victoriabeckham."

The couple drove the vehicle themselves to Nicola's parents' Palm Beach home the morning after the nuptials and surprised Brooklyn and his bride with the incredible gift.

David joked he should have kept Brooklyn's wedding gift

Shortly after their arrival at Nelson and Claudia Peltz's $103million home, the newlyweds took their new car for a test drive around the block, drawing comparisons to another high-profile wedding: that of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who also drove off from the reception in an electrified Jaguar.

David and Victoria's gift wasn't the only impressive one that the couple received in honour of their wedding day. Nicola's parents surprised groom Brooklyn with a diamond chain by Anita Ko.

Anita Ko is an internationally renowned, award-winning fine jewellery brand based in Los Angeles and her designs are a red carpet favourite, with Michelle Obama, Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan, and Charlize Theron among the stars to have worn them.

