Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz's secret wedding day connection that no one noticed

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding was an affair to remember. The newlyweds enjoyed a three-day wedding celebration that began with a rehearsal dinner on Friday 8 April, but did you know that the mother-of-the-groom and the bride twinned in a unique way?

Both Nicola and Victoria Beckham incorporated evil eye symbols into their outfits for the big day. Victoria wore a beautiful 21.5 carat pear-shaped diamond necklace with an 18 carat French gold chain, featuring a delicate bee motif leading to a figa - a talisman symbol worn for protection against harm.

The symbol also featured in Nicola's Valentino wedding dress designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team. According to Vogue, for her 'something blue,' Nicola's mother Claudia asked the Valentino seamstresses to sew an evil eye into her gown's breathtaking skirt.

The evil eye is an ancient legend that is found across multiple cultures. Originally believed to stem from Greek culture, the evil eye is thought to bring bad luck to those unshielded from its curse.

Nicola's mother asked for an evil eye to be sewn into her daughter's gown

The belief that the curse is created from jealously has resulted in many wearing evil eye jewellery as a form of protection against ill omens. The history of the evil eye is believed to date back to 3000 BC and continues to permeate culture and jewellery alike.

The couple married in Palm Beach, Florida

Nicola's dress even has links to The Duchess of Sussex's mesmerising wardrobe as the evil eye is one of the Duchess' favourite symbols. Meghan has been spotted wearing numerous pieces of jewellery with the motif, including the Edge of Ember evil eye necklace she wore back in April 2020, and the fine chain necklace by Alemdara during her royal visit to South Africa in 2019. She also owns a statement evil eye earring cuff from Kimai.

It's possible Duchess Meghan was an inspiration behind Nicola's gorgeous wedding dress, but one person we know certainly had an influence on the star's wedding look was blonde beauty Claudia Schiffer. Nicola reportedly modelled her loose bangs and wavy hair and natural dewy make-up on the '90s supermodel.

