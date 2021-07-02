Ranvir Singh's floral M&S dress is the stuff of dreams - but it's selling quickly

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh was back at Loose Women to lead the panel on Thursday, and fans were just as in love with her look as the news of her return to the show.

The star looked beautiful in a floral dress from Marks & Spencer's Ghost collaboration range, rocking the 'Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress', which costs £69.

Dressed as always by her ITV stylist Debbie Harper, Ranvir received plenty of lovely compliments on her outfit as well as her presenting skills.

Ranvir looked gorgeous in her M&S X Ghost dress

"Loving watching it right now, that yellow dress is [gorgeous] and you’re doing an amazing job," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: "You looked amazing in that lemon dress."

WATCH: Ranvir's glamorous shoot with HELLO!

The M&S frock is certainly proving popular, since it's sadly already sold out in most sizes. We have spotted a few similar versions online, however, if you want to achieve a similar look.

Ghost X M&S yellow floral dress, £69, Marks & Spencer

SHOP SIMILAR: Floral dress, £36.99, Quiz

Ranvir will also be hosting Loose Women on Friday, revealing the news on Instagram. She wrote on Thursday: "Hello - see you at 12.30pm today as I'm doing a quick guest hosting spot today and tomorrow! Hope to see you soon! With Frankie, Janet and Gloria #loosewomen."

The presenter and journalist continues to host her slots on Good Morning Britain during the week, too, and likes to keep things real with her viewers.

Ranvir is a proud mum to Tushaan

In June, she interrupted the show to answer the phone to her son Tushaan, telling presenters Adil Ray and Susanna Reid: "Oh hang on a second, my son is FaceTiming me whilst I'm on air. Sorry, I'm just going to have to answer to check if everything is okay at home."

Moments later, Susanna checked in with her co-star, asking Ranvir if everything was sorted at home with her son - prompting Ranvir to explain: "Apparently I've got to look out for an email with a verification for Brawl Stars... Sorry I feel like I've brought my entire domestic life into the studio this morning."

