Cowboy boots are trending thanks to Beyoncé - 10 pairs to wear with dresses while in your cowgirl era

Cowboy boots have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and with Beyoncé entering her cowgirl era with her iconic Western looks and release of her single Texas Hold 'Em, there's no doubt that the trend is here to stay.
We've seen everyone from Sienna Miller to Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney sporting the chic style recently – and you can, too.
Festival season is coming up fast, and whether you're looking for a statement style for Coachella or Glastonbury, or a pair of staple Western boots to wear forever, I've searched high and low for the most stylish cowboy boots around that are worth investing in for the new season.
Cowboy boots are the perfect footwear for elevating an otherwise simple outfit. Try styling yours with a mini dress or a floaty mini skirt and a white fitted T-shirt for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a denim midi skirt and printed top for an on-trend ensemble. For a cool festival outfit, why not channel Sienna Miller's iconic Glastonbury 2023 style by teaming your cowboy boots with a double denim co-ord?
How I chose
Style: I've picked out a mix of on-trend and timeless cowboy boots, with patterned, black, brown, white, and silver options to choose from.
Price: I've selected cowboy boots with a range of different price points based on whether they're real leather, faux leather or suede. The prices range from £45 to £650, so there should be something to suit every budget.
Inclusivity: Most of the boots in the list are available in sizes 2-10, and I've thrown in a couple of wide-fit options, too.
Bershka Black Cowboy Boots
Black Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 2-8
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Bershka's black cowboy boots are the perfect style for wearing on repeat. Featuring a block heel and delicate embroidery, they'll elevate any mini dress while being subtle enough for a staple everyday look.
Mango Leather Cowboy Boots
Leather Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 2-9
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £30 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
A pair of real leather boots is an investment, and Mango's western pair are just timeless. Made from 100% bovine leather, they'd look so chic styled with midi dresses or mini skirts with knitwear.
Reformation Otto Mini Western Boot
Ankle Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-9
Colours: Available in black/ivory, black/ black, silver, gold
Shipping: £6 or free with a £100 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
There's been a rise in short cowboy boots for 2024. Reformation's ankle cowboy boots have a 50mm block heel, an ankle shaft, and contrasting white embroidery that's so on-trend. Style with a denim skirt for a stylish spring look, or team with a crochet dress for festival season.
Mint Velvet Suede Cowboy Boots
Suede Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-8
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Mint Velvet's cowboy boots scream western chic with the Cuban heel and premium suede texture, finished with a classic embroidered pattern. The short style makes the boots suitable for sitting under jeans, or show them off with a white midi dress and a denim jacket.
Office Kansas Quilted Leather Western Boots
Tan Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-9
Colours: Available in tan or silver
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £70 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Tan cowboy boots are perfect for spring, and this pair from Office is ticking all of the boxes. Made from real leather, the smooth design is finished with delicate quilting and a contrasting block heel.
Urban Outfitters Brown Leather Cowboy Boots
Brown Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-8
Shipping: £3.99 or free over £35
Returns: Within 30 days
Urban Outfitters' classic cowboy boots are crafted from real leather, with detailed stitching, curved hems, pull tabs, and a block heel. The Western-style design makes them the ultimate festival footwear, so they're a pair you'll reach for no matter the season.
Ganni Knee-High Embroidered Western Boots
Embroidered Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 2-9
Colours: Available in black or brown
Shipping: £5 or free with a £165 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
For an investment pair of cowboy boots, try Ganni's on-trend Western pair. Crafted with 100% leather, the sturdy boots are great for festival and everyday wear, while the intricate embroidery across the boot gives a statement finish.
ASOS Glamorous Western Knee Boots
White Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-8
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
White cowboy boots are trending right now, and ASOS's pair are the ultimate summer style. Ideal for teaming with denim shorts or dresses, the white boots have a brown block heel and pull tabs, finished with subtle stitching to round off the Western appearance.
Amazon Chunky Heel Embroidered Western Boots
Silver Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 3-9
Colours: Available in silver, gold and pink
Shipping: Free standard delivery
Amazon's silver cowboy boots are a fun twist on the classic style, and I'm here for it. Whether you're pairing the metallic boots with a printed dress for the festival in your diary or you want to level up your simple black dresses, the statement style is definitely worth considering if you want to make an impact.
Boohoo Wide Fit Ankle Cowboy Boots
Wide Fit Cowboy Boots We Love
Sizes: 4-8
Colours: Available in black and white
Shipping: £3.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Designed specifically for wider feet, Boohoo's cowboy boots are perfect for those who struggle to find a pair of boots that fit well on the feet and the calves. They feature a small block heel that will elongate the leg, and the staple design will complement just about any outfit.