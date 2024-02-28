Cowboy boots are trending thanks to Beyoncé - 10 pairs to wear with dresses while in your cowgirl era

Cowboy boots have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and with Beyoncé entering her cowgirl era with her iconic Western looks and release of her single Texas Hold 'Em, there's no doubt that the trend is here to stay.

We've seen everyone from Sienna Miller to Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney sporting the chic style recently – and you can, too.

© Getty Beyoncé is ensuring that cowboy chic is here to stay

Festival season is coming up fast, and whether you're looking for a statement style for Coachella or Glastonbury, or a pair of staple Western boots to wear forever, I've searched high and low for the most stylish cowboy boots around that are worth investing in for the new season.

How to wear cowboy boots

Sydney Sweeney, Sienna Miller and Emily Ratajkowski have all recently been seen wearing cowboy boots

Cowboy boots are the perfect footwear for elevating an otherwise simple outfit. Try styling yours with a mini dress or a floaty mini skirt and a white fitted T-shirt for an effortless daywear look, or opt for a denim midi skirt and printed top for an on-trend ensemble. For a cool festival outfit, why not channel Sienna Miller's iconic Glastonbury 2023 style by teaming your cowboy boots with a double denim co-ord?

How I chose