Amanda Holden's head-turning mini skirt is the perfect holiday buy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's wardrobe never ceases to amaze us and on Tuesday she wowed us with a colour-pop skirt that's perfect for summer getaways.

SEE: Amanda Holden struts in ultra-flattering suit– and looks like a total boss

The Britain's Got Talent star sported her retro mini skirt with a swirl pattern with a plain T-shirt and casual denim jacket. Amanda finished off the ensemble with a pair of box-fresh trainers and stylish sunglasses placed on her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda struts in a powder blue suit - and we love it

Amanda's holiday style was perfectly fitting for her location as she's currently filming in sunny Italy. The star revealed all when she uploaded a photo which was taken while shooting a TV show alongside funny man Alan Carr. "Ciao!! First day of filming with this one @chattyman," the star wrote alongside the photo.

Amanda wowed her fans in a mini skirt

Amanda's followers were blown away by the casual yet chic look, and wasted no time in letting the star know how great she looked in the comments section. "Beautiful outfit Mandy," penned one and: "I love your look," wrote another. A third added: "Any chance of you letting me know where your skirt is from? Gorgeous… looks fab!"'

PHOTOS: BGT judge Amanda Holden's two family homes are stunning – inside

The good news is, you can shop Amanda's exact skirt as it's from Zara.

Printed short skirt, £29.99, Zara

The even better news is that we've found a similar style for less thanks to Boohoo so you can rock a retro look just like Amanda this summer.

Retro button skirt, £18, Boohoo

Complete the look with simple white sneakers.

Drama trainers, £18, ASOS

Not one to shy away from colour, last week the Heart Radio host donned a stunning silk jumpsuit with a bright print. The piece featured long sleeves, dramatic cuffs, palazzo-style trousers and a shirt-style V-neck.

Amanda always looks stunning

Amanda took to social media to share the look on Instagram Stories. She captioned the posts: "Attitude @zara @adelepentland @karl_willett."

This kind of outfit would be ideal for on the plane if you are planning a 2022 getaway.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.