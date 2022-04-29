Amanda Holden stuns fans in psychedelic Zara jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden surprised fans with another colourful look from her endless wardrobe. The Heart Radio host took to Instagram to share the outfit with her followers, as she strutted her stuff behind the scenes of her beloved radio show.

The 51-year-old looked elegant in a geometric print jumpsuit from Zara that boasted a vibrant colour palette of olive green, sky blue, black and cream. The piece featured long sleeves, dramatic cuffs, palazzo-style trousers and a shirt-style V-neck

She paired the silky jumpsuit with pale blue suede pointed-toe heels and opted for her go-to glamorous makeup: A pale pink lip, dusting of blue eyeshadow and a generous lashing of mascara elevated the star's camera-ready aesthetic.

The mother-of-two wore her caramel hair down loose in a straightened style that cascaded past her shoulders. She accessorised with a simple silver chain pendant necklace and a beaded bracelet.

Amanda took to social media to share the look on Instagram Stories. She captioned the posts: "Attitude @zara @adelepentland @karl_willett."

The radio host posed up a storm backstage, before joining her co-host Ashley Roberts to participate in a funny TikTok. In the clip, Amanda can be seen performing a headstand in the satin jumpsuit, Christmas tree sunglasses, a pair of green gloves and her foot placed in a chicken – and we're here for it.

If you love Amanda's look, then we have just the item for you. Unfortunately, her actual Zara jumpsuit is out of stock but that hasn’t stopped us from finding a lovely lookalike,

This satin abstract swirl print jumpsuit with a wide-leg silhouette is a perfect alternative to Amanda's and comes in a romantic pink and chocolate brown hue.

Premium Satin Abstract Swirl Jumpsuit, £90.30, Warehouse

Amanda recently dazzled in a neon green Zara blazer dress that boasted a double-breasted silhouette with button-down detailing in a mini dress cut. She complemented the dress with a pair of nude pointed-toe high heels and wore her highlighted tresses down loose.

