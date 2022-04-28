Amanda Holden makes a statement in neon Zara blazer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has stepped out in a brand new youthful look that may be one of her boldest yet. The 51-year-old strutted behind the scenes of her Heart Radio show in the high street number and fans want to know how to get their hands on it.

SHOP: Amanda Holden's go-to haircare brand is now in the Amazon sale

Amanda looked dazzling in a neon green Zara blazer dress that boasted a double-breasted silhouette with button-down detailing in a mini dress cut. She complemented the dress with a pair of nude point-toe high heels and wore her caramel tresses down loose.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in power suit at Heart Radio studios

The mother-of-two opted for her go-to glam makeup concoction, consisting of a dramatic smokey eye, nude lip, defined brows and bronzed contour.

SEE: Amanda Holden struts in ultra-flattering suit– and looks like a total boss

Amanda shared the sassy clip on social media with her 1.8 million followers. She captioned the post: "It's not easy being green," with a music note, green love heart and frog emoji.

Amanda looked gorgeous in green

Fans loved Amanda's vibrant look and were quick to comment on the star's playful fashion sense. "You look stunning Amanda, " one penned with a string of heart-eyes emojis. Another commented: "Lovin' the colour!" with a green heart emoji. A third added: "Wow you always look so unbelievably fabulous," while a fourth agreed, saying: "Gorgeous in green!"

The star strutted backstage of her radio show

If you couldn't agree more and would love to replicate Amanda's neon aesthetic then we have just the piece for you. Sadly, Amanda's actual dress is no longer available to buy online, but that hasn't stopped us from finding a great lookalike.

Lime Cut Out Blazer Dress, £160, Karen Millen

This cut-out lime green blazer dress with a single-breasted fit and wrap effect is the perfect contemporary addition to your after-dark wardrobe.

PHOTOS: BGT judge Amanda Holden's two family homes are stunning – inside

Amanda recently delighted fans in all-white as she sported a cream ensemble that consisted of a cable knit cardigan, trousers and high heels.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.