Amanda Holden struts in ultra-flattering suit– and looks like a total boss

One thing's for sure, Amanda Holden certainly knows how to make an entrance. The 51-year-old star had her Heart Breakfast colleagues in awe with her work wardrobe once again this Friday, turning up the heat in a chic power suit.

Amanda looked amazing in a fitted suit from luxury womenswear brand Laura Green London, opting for a grey checked two-piece. The single-breasted jacket was layered over a crisp white shirt and paired with the matching floor-skimming flares. Amanda rounded off her workwear attire with a pair of patent leather pointed-toe boots, looking seriously smart for her presenting duties alongside Jamie Theakston.

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts like a model in her new suit

The Britain's Got Talent judge filmed herself strutting into the studios, tossing her perfectly coiffed blonde hair from side to side as she sashayed along.

Tagging her loyal stylist Karl Willett, Amanda showed off her work chic vibe in all its glory. The look was quite the departure for the mother-of-two, who usually favours a more feminine style, opting for midi dress with knee-high boots, fitted co-ords or slinky midi skirts.

The BGT star looked amazing in Laura Green London

We're loving her Friday look! If you're keen to recreate Amanda's style for less, why not opt for this classic River Island suit, which retails at just over £100 for both pieces.

Mix and match your blazer with skinny jeans and bright mules for a more relaxed office vibe or dress your suit down with white trainers for a modern take on formal dressing.

Grey Pinstripe Suit, £36 for the trousers and £70 for the jacket, River Island

Amanda is fresh from a luxury family break in Santa Monica, California with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexie, 16, and Hollie, ten.

The star kept her fans updated throughout her Easter break, sharing stunning bikini photos as well as her laid-back holiday ensembles, including relaxing on Santa Monica beach wearing denim shorts and an animal print bikini top in a stylish beige hue.

