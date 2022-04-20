Amanda Holden rocks statement thigh-split power suit in the prettiest hue

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nobody does daytime glam quite like Amanda Holden. The Britain's Got Talent judge turned up the heat in a gorgeous pastel pink suit on Wednesday, and fans were left speechless.

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps in her Barbie pink ensemble, the 51-year-old star looked phenomenal in the chic two-piece set from Forever Unique. Amanda rocked a daring thigh-split boucle midi dress that flattered her gym-honed silhouette, teaming her look with a stylish cropped jacket with statement gold buttons.

The Heart Breakfast presenter's stylist Karl Willet nailed Amanda's ultra-glamorous officewear, teaming her look with a pair of sleek pointed-toe heels in a pastel pink hue.

Amanda's honey blonde hair fell to her shoulders in loose curls, complementing her natural beauty glow, rosy blush and a subtle pink lip.

Amanda displayed her toned legs in the thigh-split ensemble

The mother-of-two captioned her post: "#onwednesdayswewearpink", making an iconic Mean Girls reference to show off her cute co-ord.

"I really love it when you wear pink!" gushed one fan, as another was quick to comment: "Pink is SO your colour."

"The pink is the new you!! Brings out the beauty in you!!" a third fan sweetly shared.

If you're looking to emulate Amanda's effortless glamour, her trendy spring set is still available on Forever Unique in a number of sizes.

Style the look with pointed-toe heels and a small clutch to set the trend this season.

Amanda's return to Heart Radio comes just after the star set pulses racing as she posed up a storm in a striking string bikini on Easter Sunday.

The BGT judge enjoyed a luxe family break in Santa Monica, California with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexie, 16, and Hollie, ten.

Amanda rocked a tiger-print bikini from Naia Beach

Taking to Instagram to post a series of photos of herself looking incredible as she basked in the Californian sun, the ITV star reclined on Santa Monica beach wearing chic denim shorts and an animal print bikini top in a stylish beige hue.

