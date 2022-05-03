Olivia Culpo divides fans over her appearance in new lingerie video Some loved it while others weren't convinced

As Olivia Culpo gets glammed up and ready to go out, she's taking fans along on every step of the way – seriously.

The star shared her most sultry behind-the-scenes video to date, and fans can't get enough of her and her fabulous outfit.

While some followers weren't convinced about her final look, it's what she put on first that everyone wanted the details on.

WATCH: Olivia faces wardrobe malfunction in a sheer black gown

The model took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping video montage of herself getting ready, and while her outfit was certainly chic, it wasn't without its fair share of debate and distractions.

The video starts off with the 27-year-old adjusting a matching black and white lace lingerie set, giving way to her impressive figure.

She went on to put on an almost white lilac leather button down shirt, and then she slipped on the other clothing item that sparked almost as much of a reaction as the lingerie: a padded, asymmetrical leather skirt in the same lilac shade as her top.

The stunning video

"Love a shoulder pad lewk," she captioned the video, but fans were completely divided.

Some loved the fashion forward skirt, writing: "Loveeeee!" and: "You can literally pull anything off!! So good!!" as well as: "You make it look like a million dollar outfit."

The controversial skirt

On the flip side, many were still not convinced, commenting: "Nope that skirt is ridiculous but you could look pretty in a burlap bag," as well as: "The skirt is giving pillowcase but it's kind of cute," and: "Not sure about this skirt."

Another set of fans were too busy flooding her Instagram inbox inquiring about the lingerie set, which Olivia later shared on her stories that it was from Victoria Secret.

